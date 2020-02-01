Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,981 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average volume of 323 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

