Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,273 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $25.65 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,455 shares of company stock worth $4,085,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve