Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,871 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 705% compared to the typical daily volume of 481 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.82. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating