Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,995 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

