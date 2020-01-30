Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Skyline Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,608 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,336% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $469,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Skyline by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

