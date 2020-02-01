Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TechnipFMC Call Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 873% compared to the average daily volume of 736 call options.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

FTI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

