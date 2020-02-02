Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$1.48 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

