Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.80. Strad Energy Services shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 39,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Strad Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strad Energy Services Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

