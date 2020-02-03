Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.98 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

