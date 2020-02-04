Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $178.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.50.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Strategic Education stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 134.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

