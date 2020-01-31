January 31, 2020
Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.00

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.41), with a volume of 41217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.38).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 million and a PE ratio of 71.94.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

