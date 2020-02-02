STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

