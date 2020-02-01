STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $53.25.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

