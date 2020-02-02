Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF opened at $181.75 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $182.25.

About Straumann

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?