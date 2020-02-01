Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.94 ($94.12).

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €71.90 ($83.60). The company had a trading volume of 81,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a twelve month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -278.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

