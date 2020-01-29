Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $222.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.16.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,571,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?