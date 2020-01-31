Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 85.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Stryker by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 163,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 150,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

