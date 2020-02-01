Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $248.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

