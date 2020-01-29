Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.03. Stryker also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.10 EPS.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,913. Stryker has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.16.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?