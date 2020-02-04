Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Stuart Olson in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$243.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.75 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Stuart Olson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.79.

TSE:SOX opened at C$2.17 on Monday. Stuart Olson has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

Stuart Olson Company Profile

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

