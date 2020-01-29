Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($18.41).

Several research firms have issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Suedzucker stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.06 ($17.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.27.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading