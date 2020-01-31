SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SZEVY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. SUEZ/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

About SUEZ/ADR

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

