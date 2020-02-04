SUMITOMO CORP/S (SSUMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter.

SUMITOMO CORP/S stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research firms have commented on SSUMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

