Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in January

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Summer Infant stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

