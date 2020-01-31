Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $27.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

