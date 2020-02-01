Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMF. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $24.55. 20,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.