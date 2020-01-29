Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter.

