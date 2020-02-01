Summit Insights Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Hold

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $5.72 on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 27,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,588. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 237.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

