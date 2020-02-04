Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Summit Materials to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SUM opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,224.22 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

