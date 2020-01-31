Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 323,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 387,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

