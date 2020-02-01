Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading Down 10.9%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 807,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,916.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

