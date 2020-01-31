Summit Redstone Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

