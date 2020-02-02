Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SSBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.04% of Summit State Bank worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

