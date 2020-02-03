SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

