Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 834,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.22. 39,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $106.77 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?