Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

TSE SU traded down C$1.16 on Friday, hitting C$40.45. 4,170,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.84. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.32 and a twelve month high of C$46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

