Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded to Underperformer at CIBC

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

SNDL stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

