Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.11. 246,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,225. Sunoco has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com