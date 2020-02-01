Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

SUN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.