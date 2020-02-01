SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 605,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 248,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

STKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,939.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 292,222 shares of company stock worth $712,808. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

