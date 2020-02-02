SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

SPWR stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,517. SunPower has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

