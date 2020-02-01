SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 16.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 251.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $29,454,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

