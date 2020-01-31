SunTrust Banks Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.12.

Shares of EA opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

