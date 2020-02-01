SunTrust Banks Comments on Exelon Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a report released on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the energy giant will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 443,966 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 653,860 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 480.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?