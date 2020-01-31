SunTrust Banks Comments on NRG Energy Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading