SunTrust Banks Comments on Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:VNO opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

