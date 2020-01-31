SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

MGPI stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

