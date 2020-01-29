SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMPQ. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $8,880,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 411,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

