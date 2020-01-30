SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MGPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

