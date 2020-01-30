SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MD stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

